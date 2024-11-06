Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Ruben Gallego continues to lead Kari Lake for Arizona’s US Senate seat

Nov 6, 2024, 6:56 PM | Updated: 7:42 pm

Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake are vying for Arizona's open U.S. Senate seat. (Getty Images Photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego continued to hold a lead over Republican Kari Lake as of Wednesday evening in the race for Arizona’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Gallego’s lead fluctuated for most of Wednesday as rural counties that reported results earlier in the day favored Lake until Maricopa County dropped 124,000 ballots in the evening. That batch slightly favored Gallego and he held a 50.2%-47.7% lead — a difference of 2.5 points — with just over 2.45 million votes reported as of 7 p.m.

Gallego was up by 5.4 percentage points in the initial results posted the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday night. However, Lake picked up ground as more results came in, cutting her deficit.

The winner will replace Kyrsten Sinema, an independent who did not seek reelection.

A win from Gallego would be the Democrats’ fourth consecutive in a U.S. Senate race in Arizona.

Regardless of who wins the Arizona race, Republicans are expected to win control of the Senate, giving a boost to Donald Trump’s agenda as he returns to the White House.

Who are Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake?

Gallego is the representative for Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers most of south, west and downtown Phoenix. The Marine veteran has served five terms in the U.S. House.

Gallego entered the race in January 2023 and ran unopposed in the July primary election.

Lake, the Republican candidate, is one of Arizona’s most well known political figures and popular in GOP circles.

Lake, recognizable in the Phoenix market from her years on TV before getting into politics, built an enthusiastic following among Republicans with her unflinching support for Donald Trump and her steadfast promotion of false claims of election fraud.

She lost the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs in her first run for office. Lake has since unsuccessfully fought the results of the 2022 election in court.

Lake entered the race in October 2023 and defeated Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the primary.

