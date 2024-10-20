State Route 143 southbound reopens at University Drive after crash

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 143 have reopened at University Drive after a crash caused closures on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 21, 2024



The northbound lanes were unaffected.

