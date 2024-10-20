State Route 143 southbound reopens at University Drive after crash
Oct 20, 2024, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm
(Arizona DOT Photo)
PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 143 have reopened at University Drive after a crash caused closures on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 21, 2024
The northbound lanes were unaffected.
Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.