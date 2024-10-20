Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Oct. 18-20

Oct 20, 2024, 6:00 PM

The Picklr...

The Picklr pickleball facility is set to open in October 2024. (The Picklr Photo)

(The Picklr Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From a new robotic kidney transplant to a national pickleball chain opening its first Arizona facility next weekend, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Oct. 18-20.

Arizona hospital performs kidney transplant using robotic technology

Norton Thoracic Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center became the first hospital in Arizona to perform a kidney transplant using robotic technology during the summer, according to a news release. 

More than 1,500 patients are in need of a kidney transplant in Arizona, and more than 16,000 Arizonans are living with kidney disease, according to the release. 

“We are incredibly proud to offer patients an alternative to open kidney transplant,” Brandi Krushelniski, Vice President of Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Norton Thoracic Institute said. “By offering robotic-assisted kidney transplants, we are opening the door for more patients to receive the gift of life through a minimally-invasive procedure.”

US 60 near Mountain View Road reopens in both directions after downed utility line forces closure

The US 60 near Mountain View Road (milepost 199) near Gold Canyon has reopened in both directions after a downed utility line forced a closure on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

Both lanes of the US 60 have reopened as of 2:30 p.m. Both lanes were closed for about nine hours on Sunday.

Man pulled from backyard pool in Phoenix pronounced dead at the scene

Police are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from a backyard pool on Saturday morning in Phoenix.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, which was not immediately identified, around 11 a.m. in response to reports of a drowning.

Crews arrived and found the man, who had been pulled from the pool, was beyond resuscitation efforts.

The Picklr is set to open its 1st Arizona location

The Picklr, a fast-growing national pickleball chain, is set to open its first Arizona facility next weekend.

The new Scottsdale venue is scheduled to open on Oct. 26. It will offer fully fenced indoor courts with outdoor-style court surfacing.

Amenities will include 12 courts and one “skinny court,” individual showers and lockers, a full pro shop, private event space and a “pre hab” experience where members will find a pregame warm up and postgame recovery exercise space.

Rainbow crosswalk gets upgrade 2 days before pride festival

Rainbow flags are set to wave in the air this weekend with the Phoenix Pride Festival.

However, there will also be a colorful Pride flag on the ground.

Although the rainbow crosswalk near Portland Street and Central Avenue has been around for a while, it’s been officially refurbished as of Thursday morning.

A new member of the Phoenix City Council, Carlos Galindo-Elvira, spearheaded the project.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Marvin Jalo, 17, will be tried as an adult for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on the 2024 Ph...

Kevin Stone

Teen arrested for allegedly plotting terrorist attack on Phoenix Pride festival

A teenager faces felony terrorism charges for allegedly plotting to bomb last weekend’s Phoenix Pride festival, authorities announced Wednesday.

43 minutes ago

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in a domestic violence case on Oct. 22, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Arizona detention officer arrested after allegedly hitting a family member

An Arizona detention officer was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway...

KTAR.com

Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed in Mesa for fatal crash involving children

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in east Mesa on Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash involving children, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Tucker Carlson will interview former President Donald Trump in Glendale, Arizona, on Oct. 31, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Tucker Carlson to interview Donald Trump at Arizona arena on Halloween night

Tucker Carlson will interview former President Donald Trump in Arizona on Halloween night to cap the conservative political commentator’s nationwide tour.

3 hours ago

red light cameras phoenix transportation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Red light cameras could be returning to 10 Phoenix intersections

The Phoenix City Council voted to move forward a proposal to add 10 red light cameras to dangerous intersections across the city on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Oct. 18-20