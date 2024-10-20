PHOENIX — From a new robotic kidney transplant to a national pickleball chain opening its first Arizona facility next weekend, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Oct. 18-20.

Norton Thoracic Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center became the first hospital in Arizona to perform a kidney transplant using robotic technology during the summer, according to a news release.

More than 1,500 patients are in need of a kidney transplant in Arizona, and more than 16,000 Arizonans are living with kidney disease, according to the release.

“We are incredibly proud to offer patients an alternative to open kidney transplant,” Brandi Krushelniski, Vice President of Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Norton Thoracic Institute said. “By offering robotic-assisted kidney transplants, we are opening the door for more patients to receive the gift of life through a minimally-invasive procedure.”

The US 60 near Mountain View Road (milepost 199) near Gold Canyon has reopened in both directions after a downed utility line forced a closure on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Both lanes of the US 60 have reopened as of 2:30 p.m. Both lanes were closed for about nine hours on Sunday.

Police are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from a backyard pool on Saturday morning in Phoenix.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, which was not immediately identified, around 11 a.m. in response to reports of a drowning.

Crews arrived and found the man, who had been pulled from the pool, was beyond resuscitation efforts.

The Picklr, a fast-growing national pickleball chain, is set to open its first Arizona facility next weekend.

The new Scottsdale venue is scheduled to open on Oct. 26. It will offer fully fenced indoor courts with outdoor-style court surfacing.

Amenities will include 12 courts and one “skinny court,” individual showers and lockers, a full pro shop, private event space and a “pre hab” experience where members will find a pregame warm up and postgame recovery exercise space.

Rainbow flags are set to wave in the air this weekend with the Phoenix Pride Festival.

However, there will also be a colorful Pride flag on the ground.

Although the rainbow crosswalk near Portland Street and Central Avenue has been around for a while, it’s been officially refurbished as of Thursday morning.

A new member of the Phoenix City Council, Carlos Galindo-Elvira, spearheaded the project.

