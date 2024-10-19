Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley coalition works to keep hazardous materials out of trash, recycling containers

Oct 19, 2024, 2:00 PM

Garbage truck fire...

(Photo provided by City of Phoenix.)

(Photo provided by City of Phoenix.)

Dave Neil's Profile Picture

BY DAVE NEIL


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A coalition of Valley municipalities is reminding residents about the danger surrounding putting hazardous items into trash and/or recycling containers.

Per the coalition, items such as pool chemicals, tiki torch canisters, lighters and hot coals should never be placed in the containers.

Doing so can start fires inside garbage trucks, at transfer stations or at landfills.

According to a press release, Phoenix had 12 garbage truck fires last year. Queen Creek had five. And Goodyear had three fires in the span of one week that caused more than $60,000 in truck damage.

All of these fires, also known as “hot loads,” were caused by common household combustibles like batteries, electronics, paint or pressurized canisters inside trash or recycling containers.

Per the release, each “hot load” puts solid waste equipment operators in danger, slows the collection process, harms the environment and causes damage to heavy equipment that must be repaired using either taxpayer or ratepayer dollars.

To combat this issue, Arizonans are encouraged to check with their city, town or waste management company for designated and safe options for hazardous waste disposal.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Marvin Jalo, 17, will be tried as an adult for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on the 2024 Ph...

Kevin Stone

Teen arrested for allegedly plotting terrorist attack on Phoenix Pride festival

A teenager faces felony terrorism charges for allegedly plotting to bomb last weekend’s Phoenix Pride festival, authorities announced Wednesday.

42 minutes ago

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in a domestic violence case on Oct. 22, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Arizona detention officer arrested after allegedly hitting a family member

An Arizona detention officer was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway...

KTAR.com

Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed in Mesa for fatal crash involving children

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in east Mesa on Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash involving children, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Tucker Carlson will interview former President Donald Trump in Glendale, Arizona, on Oct. 31, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Tucker Carlson to interview Donald Trump at Arizona arena on Halloween night

Tucker Carlson will interview former President Donald Trump in Arizona on Halloween night to cap the conservative political commentator’s nationwide tour.

3 hours ago

red light cameras phoenix transportation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Red light cameras could be returning to 10 Phoenix intersections

The Phoenix City Council voted to move forward a proposal to add 10 red light cameras to dangerous intersections across the city on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

Valley coalition works to keep hazardous materials out of trash, recycling containers