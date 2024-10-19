Valley coalition works to keep hazardous materials out of trash, recycling containers

PHOENIX — A coalition of Valley municipalities is reminding residents about the danger surrounding putting hazardous items into trash and/or recycling containers.

Per the coalition, items such as pool chemicals, tiki torch canisters, lighters and hot coals should never be placed in the containers.

Doing so can start fires inside garbage trucks, at transfer stations or at landfills.

According to a press release, Phoenix had 12 garbage truck fires last year. Queen Creek had five. And Goodyear had three fires in the span of one week that caused more than $60,000 in truck damage.

All of these fires, also known as “hot loads,” were caused by common household combustibles like batteries, electronics, paint or pressurized canisters inside trash or recycling containers.

Per the release, each “hot load” puts solid waste equipment operators in danger, slows the collection process, harms the environment and causes damage to heavy equipment that must be repaired using either taxpayer or ratepayer dollars.

To combat this issue, Arizonans are encouraged to check with their city, town or waste management company for designated and safe options for hazardous waste disposal.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.