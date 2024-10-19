Close
Cirque du Soleil ice show ‘Crystal’ coming to Phoenix

Oct 19, 2024, 4:00 PM

BY DAVE NEIL


PHOENIX — Cirque du Soleil’s “Crystal,” a unique production that brings its signature circus arts to the ice, is slated to return to Phoenix in April 2025.

The show, which blends the art of ice skating with acrobatics and aerial feats, highlights Cirque du Soleil’s creativity in a new way and encourages audiences to find the magic of everyday life.

Since 2017, the show, which is suitable for all ages, has been seen globally by more than 2 million people in over 145 cities.

The “Crystal” schedule for Footprint Center in Phoenix is as follows:

  • Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 6 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

General tickets will go on sale online on Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit cirquedusoleil.com.

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, “Crystal” takes audiences “on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery full of whimsy and wonder,” according to a press release.

Using larger than life visual projections on ice (a Cirque du Soleil first) and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil, ‘Crystal’ transports audiences on an unforgettable visual and auditory experience full of magic and wonder.”

Cirque du Soleil ice show ‘Crystal’ coming to Phoenix