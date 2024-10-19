I-10 westbound lanes reopen after crash in west Phoenix
Oct 19, 2024, 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:09 am
PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix reopened around 6 a.m. on Saturday after being closed for a few hours because of a crash near 67th Avenue.
According to abc15.com, a motorcyclist was killed in the crash, which happened at approximately 12:45 a.m.
The freeway’s westbound lanes were shut down so authorities could investigate the cause of the crash.
The eastbound lanes were not affected.
No further details were immediately available.
