I-10 westbound lanes reopen after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix reopened around 6 a.m. on Saturday after being closed for a few hours because of a crash near 67th Avenue.

According to abc15.com, a motorcyclist was killed in the crash, which happened at approximately 12:45 a.m.

The freeway’s westbound lanes were shut down so authorities could investigate the cause of the crash.

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

No further details were immediately available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.