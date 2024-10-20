PHOENIX — A man who assaulted a U.S. Border Patrol agent near Tucson was sentenced to a year in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Friday.

Manuel Duarte-Ibarra, 32, of Mexico pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer on July 3, 2024.

Back on Feb. 21, a U.S. border patrol agent attempted to handcuff Duarte-Ibarra who then pulled his hands away as he attempted to flee. Duarte-Ibarra proceeded to kick the agent in the chest multiple times as they struggled on the ground, according to a press release from the District of Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened near Newfield which is between the Arizona and Mexico border.

Duarte-Ibarra told agents that he illegally helped smuggle undocumented immigrants and that he was also under the influence of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Customs and Border Protection’s United States Border Patrol. United States District Judge Angela M. Martinez decided the sentencing.

