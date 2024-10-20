Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man sentenced for assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent near Tucson

Oct 20, 2024, 1:00 PM

A man was sentenced to prison in Tucson after assaulting a U.S. border patrol agent back in Februar...

A man was sentenced to prison in Tucson after assaulting a U.S. border patrol agent back in February. (Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Roxanne De La Rosa's Profile Picture

BY ROXANNE DE LA ROSA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man who assaulted a U.S. Border Patrol agent near Tucson was sentenced to a year in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Friday.

Manuel Duarte-Ibarra, 32, of Mexico pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer on July 3, 2024.

Back on Feb. 21, a U.S. border patrol agent attempted to handcuff Duarte-Ibarra who then pulled his hands away as he attempted to flee. Duarte-Ibarra proceeded to kick the agent in the chest multiple times as they struggled on the ground, according to a press release from the District of Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office.

RELATED STORIES

The incident happened near Newfield which is between the Arizona and Mexico border.

Duarte-Ibarra told agents that he illegally helped smuggle undocumented immigrants and that he was also under the influence of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Customs and Border Protection’s United States Border Patrol. United States District Judge Angela M. Martinez decided the sentencing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Marvin Jalo, 17, will be tried as an adult for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on the 2024 Ph...

Kevin Stone

Teen arrested for allegedly plotting terrorist attack on Phoenix Pride festival

A teenager faces felony terrorism charges for allegedly plotting to bomb last weekend’s Phoenix Pride festival, authorities announced Wednesday.

29 minutes ago

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in a domestic violence case on Oct. 22, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Arizona detention officer arrested after allegedly hitting a family member

An Arizona detention officer was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway...

KTAR.com

Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed in Mesa for fatal crash involving children

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in east Mesa on Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash involving children, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Tucker Carlson will interview former President Donald Trump in Glendale, Arizona, on Oct. 31, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Tucker Carlson to interview Donald Trump at Arizona arena on Halloween night

Tucker Carlson will interview former President Donald Trump in Arizona on Halloween night to cap the conservative political commentator’s nationwide tour.

3 hours ago

red light cameras phoenix transportation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Red light cameras could be returning to 10 Phoenix intersections

The Phoenix City Council voted to move forward a proposal to add 10 red light cameras to dangerous intersections across the city on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Man sentenced for assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent near Tucson