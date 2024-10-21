Close
‘WICKED’ Premier Benefitting Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Oct 21, 2024, 1:00 AM

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


KTAR.com

Harkins Theatres is giving you exclusive early access to the highly anticipated Wicked movie—ONE DAY before the general public! Plus, 100% of ticket purchases will benefit Phoenix Children’s Behavioral Health Program!

Your ticket includes: A complimentary cocktail or mocktail, free popcorn, a premium gift bag and Wickedly fun photo opps at Harkins premier set-up!

Click here to buy your tickets to support PCH and see a special advanced screening of ‘WICKED’!!

Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

Join KTAR as we honor our Veterans at the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade on Monday, November 11. The parade starts promptly at 11am so get there early to secure your spot along the parade route.

2 hours ago

Nominate a Teacher to Win $2500!

KTAR’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers, invites you to nominate a deserving teacher. Share their story and they could win $2500! Nominate today.

1 day ago

Brian Regan 2025 Tour

Brian Regan is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre for his 2025 tour on February 14th! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

2 days ago

Dave Ramsey And Dr. John Delony: The Money & Relationships Tour

See Dave Ramsey and Dr. John Delony LIVE at Arizona Financial Theatre on May 5! The Money & Relationships Tour covers two of the most important topics in your life while bringing the fun, energy and excitement that Dave and John deliver. Enter here to win or purchase tickets!

2 days ago

Beatitudes Campus ‘Power of the Purse’

Beatitudes Campus presents Power of the Purse silent and live auction Sunday, November 10th from 2-5PM with proceeds enhancing the program and services that help residents thrive. Enjoy a stylish afternoon of fashion and fun at Beatitudes Campus.

2 days ago

Sponsored Content by Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

