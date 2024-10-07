PHOENIX — A brush fire caused delays for several hours on the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 north of the Valley on Monday morning, authorities said.

Traffic was backed up around 11 miles between Black Canyon City and Bumble Bee beginning at 10:15 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The delays were cleared by 2:15 p.m.

Where did brush fire causing Interstate 17 delays flare up?

The fire started near I-17 around Sunset Point, which is 55 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

I-17 NB near Sunset Point: A vehicle fire is blocking the right lane at milepost 251. Traffic is backing up. pic.twitter.com/1ma2UmpffK — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 7, 2024

The fire began when a pickup truck towing a gooseneck flatbed trailer loaded with construction supplies overheated at milepost 250 around 7:45 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The truck driver pulled off to the right side of northbound I-17. After that, a fire ignited under the hood of the pickup truck, DPS said.

The fire then spread to the trailer, the construction equipment and a small area of dry brush near the right shoulder, DPS said.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical was fighting the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

No other details were made available.

