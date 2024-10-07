Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Brush fire causes heavy delays on northbound I-17 north of metro Phoenix

Oct 7, 2024, 10:46 AM | Updated: 2:15 pm

brush fire Black Canyon City Arizona October 7...

A brush fire caused delays north of the Valley near Black Canyon City on the morning of Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo by Lakin Dodge/AZDPS)

(Photo by Lakin Dodge/AZDPS)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A brush fire caused delays for several hours on the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 north of the Valley on Monday morning, authorities said.

Traffic was backed up around 11 miles between Black Canyon City and Bumble Bee beginning at 10:15 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The delays were cleared by 2:15 p.m.

Where did brush fire causing Interstate 17 delays flare up?

The fire started near I-17 around Sunset Point, which is 55 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

The fire began when a pickup truck towing a gooseneck flatbed trailer loaded with construction supplies overheated at milepost 250 around 7:45 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The truck driver pulled off to the right side of northbound I-17. After that, a fire ignited under the hood of the pickup truck, DPS said.

The fire then spread to the trailer, the construction equipment and a small area of dry brush near the right shoulder, DPS said.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical was fighting the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

No other details were made available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo courtesy of Press Coffee Roasters)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix-based Press Coffee buys a Panama coffee estate

Phoenix-based Press Coffee Roasters has acquired a coffee estate in Panama, which will benefit its 13 standalone locations, company officials said.

5 hours ago

Affordable rental community in Tempe to bring 229 units...

Serena O'Sullivan

Developer Greenlight Communities bringing affordable rental complex to Tempe

Greenlight Communities is officially ready to start its project to bring to life Cabana Kyrene, an affordable rental community in Tempe.

7 hours ago

Adam Cauthron leaves behind a wife and two children. (Photo via Phoenix Fire Department)...

Danny Shapiro

Memorial services set for Phoenix firefighter/paramedic who died off-duty

Memorial services have been announced for a Phoenix firefighter and paramedic who died off-duty late last month.

8 hours ago

Glendale man accused of murdering and decapitating his own mother...

KTAR.com

Glendale man who allegedly decapitated his mother indicted for murder

Alejandro David Gonzalez, 25, was officially indicted — or formally accused — of murdering and decapitating his mother, prosecutors announced.

10 hours ago

record daily high temperatures...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix streak of record daily high temperatures reaches 2 full weeks

The relentless streak of record daily high temperatures in Phoenix reached two full weeks on Monday, and there's more to come.

11 hours ago

road rage shooting...

KTAR.com

Driver killed in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale

A driver was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale on Monday morning, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Brush fire causes heavy delays on northbound I-17 north of metro Phoenix