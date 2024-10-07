Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 person killed in collision involving shuttle bus at Phoenix transit facility

Oct 7, 2024, 6:48 AM | Updated: 7:32 pm

Phoenix transit facility fatal bus collision...

A man was hit and killed by a bus at a Phoenix transit facility on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (KTAR News File Photo)

(KTAR News File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was struck and killed by a shuttle bus at a west Phoenix transit facility on Monday morning, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The man was later identified as 59-year-old George Meletis. 

Officers responded to the transit facility near 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 5 a.m. and found Meletis on the ground with obvious signs of injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Fire department personnel arrived to treat Meletis, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Meletis had been hit by a bus, according to police.

Authorities said two other men were found inside the shuttle bus with non-life-threatening injuries. All three men were employed by the city’s transit provider.

Detectives believe the two men who are still alive were inside the shuttle bus and the driver took his foot off the brake, causing the bus to accelerate and hit a parked car and run over Meletis.

The shuttle bus then hit another bus which was parked but empty.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately available. Authorities said a charging decision will come after the investigation is complete.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, based on initial media reports, said two people were critically injured in the incident. Phoenix police later said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo courtesy of Press Coffee Roasters)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix-based Press Coffee buys a Panama coffee estate

Phoenix-based Press Coffee Roasters has acquired a coffee estate in Panama, which will benefit its 13 standalone locations, company officials said.

5 hours ago

Affordable rental community in Tempe to bring 229 units...

Serena O'Sullivan

Developer Greenlight Communities bringing affordable rental complex to Tempe

Greenlight Communities is officially ready to start its project to bring to life Cabana Kyrene, an affordable rental community in Tempe.

7 hours ago

Adam Cauthron leaves behind a wife and two children. (Photo via Phoenix Fire Department)...

Danny Shapiro

Memorial services set for Phoenix firefighter/paramedic who died off-duty

Memorial services have been announced for a Phoenix firefighter and paramedic who died off-duty late last month.

8 hours ago

Glendale man accused of murdering and decapitating his own mother...

KTAR.com

Glendale man who allegedly decapitated his mother indicted for murder

Alejandro David Gonzalez, 25, was officially indicted — or formally accused — of murdering and decapitating his mother, prosecutors announced.

10 hours ago

record daily high temperatures...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix streak of record daily high temperatures reaches 2 full weeks

The relentless streak of record daily high temperatures in Phoenix reached two full weeks on Monday, and there's more to come.

12 hours ago

road rage shooting...

KTAR.com

Driver killed in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale

A driver was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale on Monday morning, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

1 person killed in collision involving shuttle bus at Phoenix transit facility