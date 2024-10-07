PHOENIX — A man was struck and killed by a shuttle bus at a west Phoenix transit facility on Monday morning, authorities said.

The man was later identified as 59-year-old George Meletis.

Officers responded to the transit facility near 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 5 a.m. and found Meletis on the ground with obvious signs of injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Fire department personnel arrived to treat Meletis, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Meletis had been hit by a bus, according to police.

Authorities said two other men were found inside the shuttle bus with non-life-threatening injuries. All three men were employed by the city’s transit provider.

Detectives believe the two men who are still alive were inside the shuttle bus and the driver took his foot off the brake, causing the bus to accelerate and hit a parked car and run over Meletis.

The shuttle bus then hit another bus which was parked but empty.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately available. Authorities said a charging decision will come after the investigation is complete.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, based on initial media reports, said two people were critically injured in the incident. Phoenix police later said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.