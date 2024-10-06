Tucson man dead after fatal hit-and-run collision

PHOENIX — A Tucson man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run collision on Saturday night, authorities said.

Dominic Pablo Narcho, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle that struck Narcho fled the scene prior to Tucson Fire Department’s arrival.

On Saturday, just after 8:30 p.m., Tucson Police responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian near East Speedway Boulevard and North Stone Avenue.

Interviews, along with roadway video evidence, indicated that Narcho walked onto Speedway Boulevard and laid down across the eastbound median lanes of traffic before a vehicle struck the 42-year-old and left the scene.

No other details were provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

