Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tucson man dead after fatal hit-and-run collision

Oct 6, 2024, 6:32 PM

Tucson hit-and-run...

A Tucson man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run collision on Saturday evening. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Tucson man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run collision on Saturday night, authorities said.

Dominic Pablo Narcho, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle that struck Narcho fled the scene prior to Tucson Fire Department’s arrival.

On Saturday, just after 8:30 p.m., Tucson Police responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian near East Speedway Boulevard and North Stone Avenue.

RELATED STORIES

Interviews, along with roadway video evidence, indicated that Narcho walked onto Speedway Boulevard and laid down across the eastbound median lanes of traffic before a vehicle struck the 42-year-old and left the scene.

No other details were provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo courtesy of Press Coffee Roasters)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix-based Press Coffee buys a Panama coffee estate

Phoenix-based Press Coffee Roasters has acquired a coffee estate in Panama, which will benefit its 13 standalone locations, company officials said.

5 hours ago

Affordable rental community in Tempe to bring 229 units...

Serena O'Sullivan

Developer Greenlight Communities bringing affordable rental complex to Tempe

Greenlight Communities is officially ready to start its project to bring to life Cabana Kyrene, an affordable rental community in Tempe.

7 hours ago

Adam Cauthron leaves behind a wife and two children. (Photo via Phoenix Fire Department)...

Danny Shapiro

Memorial services set for Phoenix firefighter/paramedic who died off-duty

Memorial services have been announced for a Phoenix firefighter and paramedic who died off-duty late last month.

8 hours ago

Glendale man accused of murdering and decapitating his own mother...

KTAR.com

Glendale man who allegedly decapitated his mother indicted for murder

Alejandro David Gonzalez, 25, was officially indicted — or formally accused — of murdering and decapitating his mother, prosecutors announced.

10 hours ago

record daily high temperatures...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix streak of record daily high temperatures reaches 2 full weeks

The relentless streak of record daily high temperatures in Phoenix reached two full weeks on Monday, and there's more to come.

12 hours ago

road rage shooting...

KTAR.com

Driver killed in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale

A driver was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale on Monday morning, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Tucson man dead after fatal hit-and-run collision