Crash in Tempe involving bicyclists injures 3

PHOENIX — A crash between a vehicle and a group of bicyclists in Tempe on Sunday left three people injured, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the area of 15th Street and College Avenue.

Three riders have been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative. Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities encourage drivers to avoid the area as College Avenue is currently shut down. No other information was available.

