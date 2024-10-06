Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Russia strikes Ukraine with drones and missiles

Oct 6, 2024, 5:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte walk in a corridor ahead of a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 87 Shahed drones and four different types of missiles, officials said Sunday.

A 49-year-old man was killed in the Kharkiv region after his car was hit by a drone, said regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. A gas pipeline was also damaged and a warehouse set alight in the city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials reported.

Ukraine’s air force said in a statement that air defenses had destroyed 56 of the 87 drones and two missiles over 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital, Kyiv.

Another 25 drones disappeared from radar “presumably as a result of anti-aircraft missile defense,” it said.

The barrage comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will present his “victory plan” at the Oct. 12 meeting of the Ramstein group of nations that supplies arms to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy presented his plan to U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington last week. Its contents have not been made public but it is known that the plan includes Ukrainian membership in NATO and the provision of long-range missiles to strike inside Russia.

In a statement Sunday, the Ukrainian leader paid tribute to the country’s troops, which he also described as “preparing (for) the next Ramstein.”

“They demonstrate what Ukrainians are capable of when they have enough weapons and sufficient range,” he said in a statement on social media. “We will keep convincing our partners that our drones alone are not enough. More decisive steps are needed — and the end of this war will be closer.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that it had shot down four Ukrainian drones over the country’s Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions

United States News

Associated Press

