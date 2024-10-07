Close
ARIZONA WILDFIRES

Threat of Whitlow Fire lessens for Queen Valley residents

Oct 7, 2024, 8:03 AM | Updated: 8:05 am

Queen Valley residents were told to be on alert due to the Whitlow Fire. (X Photo/@TontoForest)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The threat level related to the Whitlow Fire east of metro Phoenix diminished over the weekend, authorities said.

On Saturday, residents of Queen Valley were placed in the “SET” status of the Arizona emergency alert system, indicating that evacuation orders could be coming if conditions worsened.

However, the status was eased to “READY” by around noon Sunday.

The Whitlow Fire was mapped at 218 acres and was 40% contained by Sunday afternoon, according to Tonto National Forest officials.

The wildfire is located near the Comet Peak hiking area east of Queen Valley, a small community about 55 miles east of downtown Phoenix in Pinal County.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Oct. 5, 2024.

