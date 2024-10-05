Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Slick City Action Park to open new location in Scottsdale

Oct 5, 2024, 6:00 PM

Slick City Action Park is set to open a new location in Scottsdale. (Focus AZ Photo)...

Slick City Action Park is set to open a new location in Scottsdale. (Focus AZ Photo)

(Focus AZ Photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Slick City Action Park, an indoor entertainment center, is set to open a new location in Scottsdale.

The new location will be at the Pavilions at Talking Stick along the Loop 101 near Indian Bend Road and is set to open in November, according to a news release.

The new park will be 1.3 million square feet and will include 15 indoor slides, sports courts, an air court park, trapeze and swing equipment, a junior play area, a cafe and a large party space for birthdays and corporate events.

This is the first location in Scottsdale and third one in Arizona. The first location opened in Peoria in May while the second park opened in Chandler in September.

“We’re growing rapidly and loving it,” CEO Bron Launsby said in the release. “Our Peoria and Chandler debuts were a huge success and we are confident that our Scottsdale Slick City will be equally well received, catering to the demographics of this active community at a property that is synonymous with high-quality fun.

“The inventor of our dry slide technology, Gary Schmidt, is also from the area, making this opening even more significant.”

