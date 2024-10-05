PHOENIX — The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will begin day-use operations on Oct. 16.

During day-use operations, the Grand Canyon Lodge will close and overnight camping will not be available to visitors, according to a news release.

The North Rim Visitor Center will close on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. with the general store, coffee and gift shops following suit on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. The North Rim Backcountry Information Center closes for the season on Oct. 31.

Available services during day-use operations will include a self-serve gas station that accepts only credit and debit cards when State Route 67 is open, according to the release.

After Oct. 31, water will be available only at the North Rim Administration Building. The entrance gate on State Route 67 will close at sunset on Nov. 30 or after the first major snowstorm, depending on whichever comes first.

The National Park Service advises travelers to the North Rim between now and Nov. 30 to prepare for winter driving conditions on State Route 67 and throughout the park, as snow, ice and rain are common as winter approaches.

More information on the North Rim is online.

