Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim to begin day-use operations

Oct 5, 2024, 4:00 PM

Sunrise from Point Imperial on the North Rim on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Lauren Cisneros)...

Sunrise from Point Imperial on the North Rim on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Lauren Cisneros)

(Photo by Lauren Cisneros)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will begin day-use operations on Oct. 16.

During day-use operations, the Grand Canyon Lodge will close and overnight camping will not be available to visitors, according to a news release.

The North Rim Visitor Center will close on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. with the general store, coffee and gift shops following suit on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. The North Rim Backcountry Information Center closes for the season on Oct. 31.

RELATED STORIES

Available services during day-use operations will include a self-serve gas station that accepts only credit and debit cards when State Route 67 is open, according to the release.

After Oct. 31, water will be available only at the North Rim Administration Building. The entrance gate on State Route 67 will close at sunset on Nov. 30 or after the first major snowstorm, depending on whichever comes first.

The National Park Service advises travelers to the North Rim between now and Nov. 30 to prepare for winter driving conditions on State Route 67 and throughout the park, as snow, ice and rain are common as winter approaches.

More information on the North Rim is online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo courtesy of Press Coffee Roasters)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix-based Press Coffee buys a Panama coffee estate

Phoenix-based Press Coffee Roasters has acquired a coffee estate in Panama, which will benefit its 13 standalone locations, company officials said.

5 hours ago

Affordable rental community in Tempe to bring 229 units...

Serena O'Sullivan

Developer Greenlight Communities bringing affordable rental complex to Tempe

Greenlight Communities is officially ready to start its project to bring to life Cabana Kyrene, an affordable rental community in Tempe.

7 hours ago

Adam Cauthron leaves behind a wife and two children. (Photo via Phoenix Fire Department)...

Danny Shapiro

Memorial services set for Phoenix firefighter/paramedic who died off-duty

Memorial services have been announced for a Phoenix firefighter and paramedic who died off-duty late last month.

8 hours ago

Glendale man accused of murdering and decapitating his own mother...

KTAR.com

Glendale man who allegedly decapitated his mother indicted for murder

Alejandro David Gonzalez, 25, was officially indicted — or formally accused — of murdering and decapitating his mother, prosecutors announced.

10 hours ago

record daily high temperatures...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix streak of record daily high temperatures reaches 2 full weeks

The relentless streak of record daily high temperatures in Phoenix reached two full weeks on Monday, and there's more to come.

12 hours ago

road rage shooting...

KTAR.com

Driver killed in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale

A driver was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale on Monday morning, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford joining Arizona Diamondbacks during playoff race

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of the 2024 MLB playoff race and Sanderson Ford is going along on the ride with them.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim to begin day-use operations