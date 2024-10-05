(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Brooks Running and Save the Children)

PHOENIX — Actress Jennifer Garner plans to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in Phoenix ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Garner will be joined by Donald Trump’s former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, President Joe Biden’s former Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and Mesa Councilmember Julie Spilsbury for a “Democracy Across the Aisle” event. The event will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Garner will then participate in a Moms for Harris event in Mesa at 3 p.m. She will be joined by Arizona state Senator Eva Burch and Dr. Hiral Tipirneni.

The actress is a board member for Save the Children USA, a non-profit organization that helps improve the lives of children by providing education and nutrition to those in need.

