ARIZONA NEWS

FEMA approves disaster assistance for the San Carlos Apache Tribe

Oct 5, 2024, 1:00 PM

An overhead view of the aftermath of the Watch Fire, which destroyed around a dozen homes in the Ar...

The Watch Fire burned through more than 1,000 acres in the Arizona tribal community of San Carlos. (KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)

(KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — FEMA announced on Saturday that federal disaster assistance is available to the San Carlos Apache Tribe to help recovery efforts for those affected by the Watch Fire, according to a press release.

The Watch Fire took place between July 10-17 and destroyed 21 homes and burned 3.3 square miles on the reservation. The wildfire forced the evacuation of more than 400 people.

The federal funding will include grants for housing and home repairs, loans to cover property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the fire.

Federal funding is available to private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the fire. It will also be available for hazard mitigation measures, according to the release.

