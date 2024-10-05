PHOENIX — FEMA announced on Saturday that federal disaster assistance is available to the San Carlos Apache Tribe to help recovery efforts for those affected by the Watch Fire, according to a press release.

The Watch Fire took place between July 10-17 and destroyed 21 homes and burned 3.3 square miles on the reservation. The wildfire forced the evacuation of more than 400 people.

The federal funding will include grants for housing and home repairs, loans to cover property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the fire.

Federal funding is available to private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the fire. It will also be available for hazard mitigation measures, according to the release.

