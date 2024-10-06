Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 17-year-old girl found safe

Oct 6, 2024, 7:25 AM

A Silver Alert for Alexis Brady was issued on Friday. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photo).

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a 17-year old Mesa girl has been cancelled after she was found safe on Saturday.

Authorities issued the Silver Alert for Alexis Brady who went missing in Mesa on Friday.

The Mesa Police Department said Brady was last seen leaving her home on foot in the area of Main and 56th streets at 4:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Brady is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes. She has various cognitive disorders and is prone to seizures.

 

