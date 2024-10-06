Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix developer invests $100M to buy and renovate iconic resort

Oct 6, 2024, 5:45 AM

Iconic resort Phoenix...

Built by Gosnell Development Corp. in 1977, this iconic resort with a lazy river has been acquired by a Phoenix developer. (The Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak)

(The Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA GONZALES/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Phoenix-based Pivotal Group is investing $100 million to purchase and renovate the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak, an iconic property developed in 1977.

Peak Hotel LLC, an entity linked to Pivotal Group, paid $39.5 million for the property in a sale that closed Oct. 1, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC. Pivotal acquired the resort from New York-based Fortress Investment Group, which had purchased the property for $51.35 million in 2019.

When Gosnell Development Corp. built the property at 7677 N. 16th St., it was named The Pointe at Squaw Peak. Gosnell also built The Pointe at Tapatio Cliffs and The Pointe at South Mountain in Phoenix.

The properties changed hands over the years, with McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) buying the Pointe Hilton at Squaw Peak for $94 million in 1999, after rebranding and managing it since 1991. Hilton also had purchased the sister Pointe resorts. Virginia-based Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) bought the Pointe at Squaw Peak in 2000, then later sold it to Fortress.

By 2020, public pressure decrying the Squaw Peak name as racist caused a name change to Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak.The city of Phoenix had changed the name of the Squaw Peak mountain in 2003 to Piestewa Peak, after Lori Piestewa, the first Native American woman to die in combat in the Iraq War.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo courtesy of Press Coffee Roasters)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix-based Press Coffee buys a Panama coffee estate

Phoenix-based Press Coffee Roasters has acquired a coffee estate in Panama, which will benefit its 13 standalone locations, company officials said.

5 hours ago

Affordable rental community in Tempe to bring 229 units...

Serena O'Sullivan

Developer Greenlight Communities bringing affordable rental complex to Tempe

Greenlight Communities is officially ready to start its project to bring to life Cabana Kyrene, an affordable rental community in Tempe.

7 hours ago

Adam Cauthron leaves behind a wife and two children. (Photo via Phoenix Fire Department)...

Danny Shapiro

Memorial services set for Phoenix firefighter/paramedic who died off-duty

Memorial services have been announced for a Phoenix firefighter and paramedic who died off-duty late last month.

8 hours ago

Glendale man accused of murdering and decapitating his own mother...

KTAR.com

Glendale man who allegedly decapitated his mother indicted for murder

Alejandro David Gonzalez, 25, was officially indicted — or formally accused — of murdering and decapitating his mother, prosecutors announced.

10 hours ago

record daily high temperatures...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix streak of record daily high temperatures reaches 2 full weeks

The relentless streak of record daily high temperatures in Phoenix reached two full weeks on Monday, and there's more to come.

12 hours ago

road rage shooting...

KTAR.com

Driver killed in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale

A driver was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale on Monday morning, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Phoenix developer invests $100M to buy and renovate iconic resort