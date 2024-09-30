Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Metro Phoenix Verizon customers impacted by service issue

Sep 30, 2024, 10:02 AM | Updated: Oct 1, 2024, 6:36 am

Phoenix Verizon customers...

Metro Phoenix Verizon customers were among those impacted when the cellphone carrier experienced issues on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Metro Phoenix Verizon customers were among those impacted when the cellphone carrier experienced issues in multiple markets Monday morning.

“We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue,” Verizon said in a statement.

The issue was resolved by around 4:15 p.m. Arizona time, the company said.

The Valley was one of the top areas for Verizon complaints Monday morning, according to outage-monitoring website Downdetector.

Nationally, Verizon outage reports started coming in around 12:30 a.m. Arizona time. Complaints from metro Phoenix Verizon customers spiked around 8:30 a.m., according to Downdetector.

RELATED STORIES

Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles were among the areas with the most reports.

Some Verizon users reported that their cellphones had been stuck in the SOS emergency mode for several hours.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Federal Communications Commission said it was aware of the outage and working to determine the cause.

Last week, Verizon announced it was buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to strengthen its fiber network.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona man sentenced kidnapping and assault...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man sentenced to 25 years for carjacking, kidnapping

Jared Josh John, a 32-year-old Arizona man, was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison after a 2020 kidnapping and assault on the Navajo Nation.

5 hours ago

Phoenix high school locked down threat...

KTAR.com

Teenage girl arrested for school threats that led to west Phoenix high school lockdown

A teenager has been arrested for posting school threats on social media that led to a west Phoenix high school being locked down.

7 hours ago

Heritage Village Building...

Aaron Decker

Mesa assisted living facility owners accused of racketeering in new lawsuit complaints

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes added new complaints to a lawsuit against Heritage Village Assisted Living on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

Buckeye police vehicle...

Aaron Decker

Buckeye police return 3 teenagers to families after running away to Mexico

Three Buckeye teenagers who ran away to Mexico over the weekend were located and returned to their families.

9 hours ago

Fifth graders arrested in Surprise...

Danny Shapiro

Quartet of fifth graders arrested in Surprise for threatening fellow student

Four fifth graders were arrested in Surprise on Wednesday after threatening another student, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 38-year-old Phoenix man found safe

A Silver Alert was issued for 38-year-old Dytez Dick who went missing on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. in Phoenix.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Metro Phoenix Verizon customers impacted by service issue