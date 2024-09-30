Metro Phoenix Verizon customers impacted by service issue

PHOENIX – Metro Phoenix Verizon customers were among those impacted when the cellphone carrier experienced issues in multiple markets Monday morning.

“We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue,” Verizon said in a statement.

The issue was resolved by around 4:15 p.m. Arizona time, the company said.

The Valley was one of the top areas for Verizon complaints Monday morning, according to outage-monitoring website Downdetector.

Nationally, Verizon outage reports started coming in around 12:30 a.m. Arizona time. Complaints from metro Phoenix Verizon customers spiked around 8:30 a.m., according to Downdetector.

Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles were among the areas with the most reports.

Some Verizon users reported that their cellphones had been stuck in the SOS emergency mode for several hours.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Federal Communications Commission said it was aware of the outage and working to determine the cause.

Last week, Verizon announced it was buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to strengthen its fiber network.

