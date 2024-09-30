Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Accused Chandler dog hoarder charged with fraud related to rescue organization

Sep 30, 2024, 8:20 AM | Updated: 1:09 pm

Chandler dog hoarding April McLaughlin mugshot...

April McLaughlin, the Chandler woman at the center of a high-profile dog hoarding case, has been indicted on fraud charges. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The woman at the center of a high-profile Chandler dog hoarding case has been indicted on fraud charges related to her rescue organization, authorities announced Monday.

In addition, April McLaughlin, who also goes by Sydney McKinley, faces new charges for allegedly stealing nearly $200,000 from her elderly mother, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The new eight-count indictment comes on top of the dozens of animal neglect and abuse charges that have been filed since 55 dogs were seized from McLaughlin’s home near Cooper and Pecos roads in September 2023.

McLaughlin was taking care of many of the animals as part of her nonprofit rescue organization for dogs with disabilities, the Special Needs Animal Welfare League (SNAWL).

Some of the dogs taken from her home were in such poor condition that they had to be euthanized. The Arizona Humane Society rehomed the surviving dogs with former owners, rescue partners or by adoption.

In the wake of the high-profile case, Chandler lawmakers updated the city’s animal cruelty laws.

How Chandler dog hoarding case led to fraud charges

After the dogs were seized, the Chandler Police Department started investigating McLaughlin for possible fraud.

RELATED STORIES

As a result, she stands accused of using SNAWL to solicit more than $47,000 in cash and supplies under false pretenses.

She allegedly deceived dog owners and rescue groups by misrepresenting her ability to provide veterinary services, therapy and foster homes for the animals she was supposed to be helping, police said.

In addition, she is accused of stealing more than $160,000 from her elderly mother’s bank account and charging more than $20,000 to her mother’s credit card. McLaughlin allegedly spent the funds on personal expenses, including flights and dining, police said.

Here are the eight new felony charges against McLaughlin, per prosecutors:

  • One count of fraudulent schemes and artifices.
  • Two counts of theft.
  • One count of aggravated taking the identity of another.
  • One count of fraudulent schemes and practices, willful concealment.
  • One count of theft from a vulnerable adult.
  • One count of theft, unlawful use of power of attorney.
  • One count of theft of credit card or obtaining a credit card by fraudulent means.

