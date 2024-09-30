PHOENIX — The new Ave Paradise Valley apartments are set to open in Phoenix on Nov. 15.

The complex, which is situated in the PV development at the former Paradise Valley Mall site, is now accepting applications.

The apartments, located at 12400 N. Tatum Blvd., are within walking distance of Whole Foods, Sephora, Flower Child and Federal Pizza within the PV development.

The Ave Paradise Valley community will have 400 available units that average 1,056 square feet.

“Following the success of our communities in Downtown Phoenix – AVE Terra and AVE Sky – we are eager to increase our Arizona footprint with the addition of AVE Paradise Valley. This expansion is a natural progression for us, especially given the significant population growth in the state over the past 10 years,” President of AVE and COO of Korman Communities Lea Anne Welsh said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to pioneer a new level of luxury living at the exciting, reimagined Paradise Valley Mall development, providing a completely unparalleled living experience at the center of Arizona’s newest, most desirable district. With shopping, dining and entertainment, residents will be in the heart of a vibrant hub for work, life and play.”

How much will leasing be at Ave Paradise Valley apartments?

Rents at Ave Paradise Valley start at $1,664 for studios, $2,122 for one bedroom and $3,275 for two bedrooms. Three-bedroom apartments will be offered for $5,327 at a later date.

What amenities are offered at Ave Paradise Valley?

The community features a pool and fitness center, along with:

36,200 square feet of indoor/outdoor amenity space

Full-service bar that is on-site

A pet parlor and spa

A dog park and lounge

Outdoor courtyards with firepit lounges

Electric vehicle charging stations

