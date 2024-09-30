Close
Apartments in PV development in Phoenix accepting applications ahead of opening

Sep 30, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:18 am

Ave Paradise Valley will open on Nov. 15. (Evins Communications, Ltd.)

PHOENIX — The new Ave Paradise Valley apartments are set to open in Phoenix on Nov. 15.

The complex, which is situated in the PV development at the former Paradise Valley Mall site, is now accepting applications.

The apartments, located at 12400 N. Tatum Blvd., are within walking distance of Whole Foods, Sephora, Flower Child and Federal Pizza within the PV development.

The Ave Paradise Valley community will have 400 available units that average 1,056 square feet.

“Following the success of our communities in Downtown Phoenix – AVE Terra and AVE Sky – we are eager to increase our Arizona footprint with the addition of AVE Paradise Valley. This expansion is a natural progression for us, especially given the significant population growth in the state over the past 10 years,” President of AVE and COO of Korman Communities Lea Anne Welsh said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to pioneer a new level of luxury living at the exciting, reimagined Paradise Valley Mall development, providing a completely unparalleled living experience at the center of Arizona’s newest, most desirable district. With shopping, dining and entertainment, residents will be in the heart of a vibrant hub for work, life and play.”

