Taco Fest at Salt River Fields returns next month

Sep 30, 2024, 4:25 AM

Mesquite fresh street Mex tacos. (Taco Fest AZ)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Taco Fest at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale is set to return next month. The event will offer more than 100 different tacos to try from 30 different taco makers.

The event takes place on Oct. 19-20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, offering live music, lawn games, activities for kids and more.

Margaritas made with locally owned Tequila Corrido Blanco will be also available for $10, as well as an assortment of other alcoholic beverages.

How much are tickets to Taco Fest?

General admission tickets are available online for $15. GA tickets include festival access but do not include food and drinks. Spectators should be prepared to pay for food upon entry. Outside food and drinks may not be brought into the festival, however, a single sealed bottle of water is permitted per each guest.

Kids 12 and under can enter the festival free of charge, while parking is also free.

VIP tickets can be purchased for $100 and come with access to a private VIP area that includes other amenities. VIP tickets will also come with up to five drinks from the VIP bar, where alcoholic and non-alcoholic options are available.

The Agave Show Tasting Pass is being offered for $45. With an Agave wristband, attendees can try samples of tequila, mezcal and more from 30 brands via the Agave Show. The pass must be purchased in tandem with a GA or VIP ticket.

Tickets will only be offered online and there will not be a box office at the festival.

