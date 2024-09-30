Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Subject of Silver Alert out of Mesa found safe in Tempe

Sep 30, 2024, 8:50 AM | Updated: 9:27 am

Silver Alert Mesa...

Irvin Yazzie Toledo was found safe after he became the subject of a Silver Alert. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A missing Mesa man was found safe in Tempe after he became the subject of a Silver Alert, authorities announced Monday morning.

The Silver Alert for Irvin Yazzie Toledo, 77, was activated Sunday afternoon.

At the time, he was last seen leaving Banner Desert Medical Center near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue on foot after 11 p.m. Friday.

Toledo has a medical condition that can cause him to become disoriented or easily confused.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Sept. 29, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

