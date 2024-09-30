Subject of Silver Alert out of Mesa found safe in Tempe

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

PHOENIX — A missing Mesa man was found safe in Tempe after he became the subject of a Silver Alert, authorities announced Monday morning.

The Silver Alert for Irvin Yazzie Toledo, 77, was activated Sunday afternoon.

At the time, he was last seen leaving Banner Desert Medical Center near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue on foot after 11 p.m. Friday.

Toledo has a medical condition that can cause him to become disoriented or easily confused.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Sept. 29, 2024.

