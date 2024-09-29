Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Sept. 27-29

Sep 29, 2024, 6:00 PM

Weekend wrap...

A brush fire is burning in District 6 of the Gila River Indian Community and is forcing evacuations. (Gila River Indian Community)

(Gila River Indian Community)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From a brush fire on the Gila River Indian Community to even more heat records, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Sept. 27-29.

Kamala Harris promotes border security, immigration reform during Douglas visit

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to the Arizona-Mexico border since becoming the Democratic candidate for president.

In a visit to the border city of Douglas on Friday afternoon, she spoke on reforming the current immigration system, the fentanyl crisis and contrasted her policy against Donald Trump’s.

It has been a tight race between Harris and Trump in Arizona, and both have focused on the border in their visits to the state. A major targeting point for Trump has been Harris’ role in the current problems at the border.

‘Fall Fire’ on Gila River Indian Community continues to grow, force evacuations

The “Fall Fire,” the large brush fire on the Gila River Indian Community, has grown to 671 acres, according to the Gila River Indian Community.

The fire that is burning in District 6, northwest of Maricopa, remains at zero containment, according to authorities.

Located near Santa Cruz and Cemetery roads, the fire has forced an extreme heat advisory in the area.

Northbound State Route 87 closures will be in place for several nights starting Sunday

A stretch of northbound State Route 87 between Phoenix and Payson will be closed or narrowed starting Sunday night (Sept. 29) through Wednesday morning (Oct. 2), while crews remove rockslide debris in the area.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has scheduled closures that stretch from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday between Bush Highway and State Route 188 (mileposts 199-236).

The restrictions are scheduled to end by 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

1 person killed, 16 injured in bus crash on I-10 in central Phoenix

One person was killed Saturday as part of a single-vehicle accident involving a large commercial bus on Interstate 10.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the eastbound section of the highway near 7th Street just after 5:30 a.m.

Seventeen of the 23 occupants on the bus were treated and transported to nearby hospitals with mostly minor injuries, according to the fire department.

Phoenix breaks city’s heat record for highest temperature recorded in September

It may be the fall, but the only thing that keeps falling are records for high temperatures in Phoenix.

A heat record was broken in Phoenix for a fourth consecutive day on Saturday as unseasonably hot weather continued.

Arizona’s capital city reached 117 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which the National Weather Service (NWS) uses for the city’s official readings. The previous high for the day was 108 degrees in 1992. The reading of 117 degrees is the highest temperature ever recorded in September in Phoenix.

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Sept. 27-29