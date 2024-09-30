PHOENIX — Valley Metro is kicking off its Rideshare Month in October with pop-up events in Phoenix.

These events offer opportunities to explore alternative commuting options, learn about Valley Metro benefits and participate in activities with chances to win prizes.

Prizes include tickets to the Arizona State Fair and a grand prize of a one-night stay at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak.

When are the Rideshare events?

Rideshare Month will begin with three events, starting on Oct. 1 at the Thelda Williams Transit Center on North Metro Parkway East near Black Canyon Highway on I-17 in Phoenix from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

The second event will be held at ASU parking lot 13 on East Lemon Street and South College Avenue in Tempe from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Oct. 3.

The third and final event will be at the Goodyear Park-and-Ride Center on Cornerstone Boulevard and McDowell Road from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Oct. 8.

What is Rideshare Month?

Rideshare Month is an event held in October to promote alternative commuting options in Phoenix such as carpooling, vanpooling, public transit, teleworking, biking or walking.

