Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA WEATHER NEWS

Record-breaking temperatures scorch Phoenix for 5th consecutive day

Sep 29, 2024, 11:55 AM | Updated: 8:14 pm

Arizona cacti sit in hot sun...

The city of Phoenix witnessed the fifth straight daily temperature record in the month of September. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Despite it being the penultimate day of September, unseasonably high temperatures remained for Phoenix residents.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport hit 113 degrees for the fifth straight daily temperature record in the city. The National Weather Service (NWS) uses the Phoenix airport for its official city temperature recordings.

The previous record was 107 degrees in 2023, and the average high temperature for Sept. 29 is 96 degrees according to NWS.

Saturday saw a blazing 117 degrees, which shattered a previous record of 108 degrees in 1992. The 117-degree mark doubled as the hottest for any single day in September history.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix has now reached 110 degrees on 66 days this year, a full 11 days past the previous mark of 55 set in 2023.

An excessive heat warning has been extended through Thursday as a result of the record heat prediction through the latter part of this week. The areas of southwest and southcentral Arizona will be most affected. NWS advised those in these areas to avoid sun exposure from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and to stay hydrated.

Phoenix daily high temperatures are expected to surpass daily records from Monday through Thursday, according to NWS’ weekly forecast released Sunday.

The low temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday was 88 degrees, a whopping 15 degrees above normal and six degrees above the previous daily warm low of 82 in 1992. This record will remain unofficial until midnight.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

107° | 77°
86° and partly cloudy

Arizona Weather News

Phoenix heat record...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix reaches daily heat record for 10th consecutive day

The Phoenix heat is unceremoniously showing off at this point as the city hit a daily heat record for the 10th consecutive day on Thursday.

11 hours ago

Phoenix daily heat record...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks daily heat record for 7th time in 8 days

Phoenix broke a daily heat record for the seventh time in eight days on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Phoenix 110 degrees October...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix reaches 110 degrees in October for 1st time in city history

The calendar has flipped to October and for the first time in history, Phoenix has reached 110 degrees in the 10th month of the year.

2 days ago

Hottest September Phoenix weather...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix’s historically hot, dry September ends, but excessive heat stretches into October

Monday was the last day of the hottest September on record in Phoenix, and it put a cap on one of the city's driest monsoon seasons ever.

3 days ago

record-setting heat...

KTAR.com

Phoenix streak of days with record-breaking heat ends, but more expected this week

The sizzling streak of days with record-setting heat in Phoenix ended on Monday, but unprecedented high temperatures are to return soon.

3 days ago

excessive heat warning daily heat records Phoenix monsoon season...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix’s streak of daily heat records is expected to last all week

The National Weather Service expects the streak of daily heat records in Phoenix to continue with the ongoing excessive heat warning.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford joining Arizona Diamondbacks during playoff race

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of the 2024 MLB playoff race and Sanderson Ford is going along on the ride with them.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Record-breaking temperatures scorch Phoenix for 5th consecutive day