PHOENIX — Despite it being the penultimate day of September, unseasonably high temperatures remained for Phoenix residents.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport hit 113 degrees for the fifth straight daily temperature record in the city. The National Weather Service (NWS) uses the Phoenix airport for its official city temperature recordings.

The previous record was 107 degrees in 2023, and the average high temperature for Sept. 29 is 96 degrees according to NWS.

Saturday saw a blazing 117 degrees, which shattered a previous record of 108 degrees in 1992. The 117-degree mark doubled as the hottest for any single day in September history.

Phoenix has now reached 110 degrees on 66 days this year, a full 11 days past the previous mark of 55 set in 2023.

An excessive heat warning has been extended through Thursday as a result of the record heat prediction through the latter part of this week. The areas of southwest and southcentral Arizona will be most affected. NWS advised those in these areas to avoid sun exposure from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and to stay hydrated.

Phoenix daily high temperatures are expected to surpass daily records from Monday through Thursday, according to NWS’ weekly forecast released Sunday.

The low temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday was 88 degrees, a whopping 15 degrees above normal and six degrees above the previous daily warm low of 82 in 1992. This record will remain unofficial until midnight.

