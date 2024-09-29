Close
Westbound Loop 202 at 32nd Street reopens after crash

Sep 29, 2024, 8:02 AM | Updated: 9:52 am

The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway are closed at 32nd Street due to a crash, ...

The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway are closed at 32nd Street due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway at 32nd Street have reopened after a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

