Westbound Loop 202 at 32nd Street reopens after crash

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway at 32nd Street have reopened after a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

CLOSED: L-202 Red Mountain WB is closed at 32nd Street due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz & the AZ511 app:

📱 Apple: https://t.co/ZBt7iIAdRd

📱 Android: https://t.co/n3R7tHa8nN pic.twitter.com/fZcs2C0ZMe — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 29, 2024

The eastbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.