PHOENIX — The Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering free pet adoptions for animals over 1-year-old at two Valley locations.

Maricopa Animal Care and Control’s Empty the Shelters event is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, which has facilitated 282,604 adoptions since 2016.

Dogs will be free to adopt from Tuesday until Oct. 15 at the main AAWL campus at Washington and 40th streets in Phoenix, just north of Sky Harbor International Airport, and the rescue group’s adoption center at Chandler Fashion Center, officials said Friday.

All adoption fees will be waived, which means families who adopt dogs won’t have to pay for spay and neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchips or a Maricopa County dog license.

Bissell Pet Foundation is paying for all of the above.

Learn more about Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” initiative online.

