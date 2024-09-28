Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman rescued from Piestewa Peak trail in critical condition

Sep 28, 2024, 6:00 PM

(Photo provided by Phoenix Fire Department.)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman was in critical condition Saturday afternoon after being rescued by firefighters from Piestewa Peak trail in Phoenix.

Firefighters were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. after getting reports that a female hiker had been found on the ground by a passerby on the trail approximately 200 yards from the parking lot.

Firefighters climbed the trail, quickly found the woman and extricated her off the trail.

She was then loaded into an ambulance and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The fire department said the incident does appear to be related to the record heat in Phoenix on Saturday.

