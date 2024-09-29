Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Site work begins on ‘Next Wave’ industrial project at former Big Surf Wave Park

Sep 29, 2024, 6:30 AM

Big Surf...

A conceptual rendering of one of three buildings for the proposed "The Next Wave" industrial park in Tempe. The project will be built at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena. (HPA Architecture via Tempe)

(HPA Architecture via Tempe)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Early site work is underway at what will be turned into rare industrial space in Tempe.

California-based Overton Moore Properties has commenced grading and utility relocation operations on The Next Wave — a three-building, 690,000-square-foot spec industrial park at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena. Jason Hines, vice president at OMP, expects full construction on the park to start by Thanksgiving.

CBRE Group Inc.’s John Werstler, Cooper Fratt and Tanner Ferrandi are the listing brokers for The Next Wave. While no tenants have pre-leased space at the park as of Sept. 25, Werstler said his team has responded to requests for proposals from prospective users looking to locate within the Airport submarket, which currently has very little space to lease.

As of Q2 2024, the 75.6 million-square-foot submarket boasted just a 3.9% vacancy with no other new construction underway. The Airport submarket is the second-smallest in the Phoenix metro behind the Northeast Valley (13.8 million), according to a market report from CBRE.

Werstler said the park can accommodate users of all sizes but the “sweet spot” is for tenants looking for under 200,000 square feet of space.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona man sentenced kidnapping and assault...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man sentenced to 25 years for carjacking, kidnapping

Jared Josh John, a 32-year-old Arizona man, was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison after a 2020 kidnapping and assault on the Navajo Nation.

2 hours ago

Phoenix high school locked down threat...

KTAR.com

Teenage girl arrested for school threats that led to west Phoenix high school lockdown

A teenager has been arrested for posting school threats on social media that led to a west Phoenix high school being locked down.

4 hours ago

Heritage Village Building...

Aaron Decker

Mesa assisted living facility owners accused of racketeering in new lawsuit complaints

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes added new complaints to a lawsuit against Heritage Village Assisted Living on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Buckeye police vehicle...

Aaron Decker

Buckeye police return 3 teenagers to families after running away to Mexico

Three Buckeye teenagers who ran away to Mexico over the weekend were located and returned to their families.

6 hours ago

Fifth graders arrested in Surprise...

Danny Shapiro

Quartet of fifth graders arrested in Surprise for threatening fellow student

Four fifth graders were arrested in Surprise on Wednesday after threatening another student, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 38-year-old Phoenix man found safe

A Silver Alert was issued for 38-year-old Dytez Dick who went missing on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. in Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Site work begins on ‘Next Wave’ industrial project at former Big Surf Wave Park