PHOENIX – An embattled Arizona fire chief was fired on Monday after losing the confidence of firefighters amid allegations of misconduct.

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) Board terminated Scott Freitag’s contract by a 3-2 vote during its meeting in Prescott Valley.

Freitag had been chief of the CAFMA since its formation in July 2016, when the Central Yavapai and Chino Valley fire districts merged.

Why was Arizona fire chief fired?

Freitag’s dismissal comes after multiple grievances were filed against him with allegations of a hostile work environment, retaliation against whistleblowers, violation of contract agreements and falsification of public records.

On Aug. 26, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), which represents 350,000 firefighters across the U.S., censured Freitag for failing to prioritize firefighter safety and damaging morale.

It was the first time in over 30 years that the group publicly rebuked an Arizona fire chief.

Then on Sept. 10, the CAFMA chapter of the United Yavapai Fire Fighters Local 3066 held a no confidence vote that passed with 96% support.

Don Jongewaard, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona, said Freitag’s ouster is a big step toward mending the CAFMA workplace culture.

“Firefighters are human beings with very tough jobs,” Jongewaard said in a press release Tuesday. “When we’re supported by our leaders, when we have the right tools and the right policies — when we matter as part of a team — we do a better job. CAFMA has the potential to be a very different fire department now that the board took a stand for our firefighters.”

