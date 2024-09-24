Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Arizona Democratic campaign office damaged by gunfire

Sep 24, 2024, 8:30 AM | Updated: 6:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Someone fired shots at a Democratic Party campaign office in a Phoenix suburb, causing damage but no injuries, authorities said.

Tempe police said the damage was discovered early Monday and the incident is being investigated as a property crime since nobody was in the office at the time the gunshots were fired.

Phoenix TV stations aired video Monday that showed two bullet holes in a door and two more in windows of the office.

“We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured,” Sean McEnerney, the Arizona Democratic Party coordinated campaign manager, said in a statement.

Authorities are concerned about the possibility of more political violence as the Nov. 5 general election gets closer.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Concerns linger after gunfire damages Arizona Democratic campaign office

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police were posted outside a Democratic Party campaign office in a quiet suburban strip mall in the Phoenix area Wednesday after two shootings at the office door and windows over the past week. Tempe police have yet to identify suspects or a motive, but questions are swirling as party workers worry […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Retirement on Arizona right-leaning high court gives Democratic governor rare chance to fill seat

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court Justice Robert Brutinel announced Tuesday he will retire this fall, giving Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs a rare opportunity to fill his seat on the Republican-dominated court. Brutinel’s retirement is effective Oct. 31, capping off more than four decades as a lawyer and judge in Arizona. He was appointed to […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Arizona Democratic campaign office damaged by gunfire

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Someone fired shots at a Democratic Party campaign office in a Phoenix suburb, causing damage but no injuries, authorities said. Tempe police said the damage was discovered early Monday and the incident is being investigated as a property crime since nobody was in the office at the time the gunshots were […]

1 day ago

FILE - Red skirts are on display at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, May 5, 2021, to raise awa...

Associated Press

The boyfriend of a Navajo woman is set to be sentenced in her killing

PHOENIX (AP) — The boyfriend of a Navajo woman whose killing became representative of an international movement that seeks to end an epidemic of missing and slain Indigenous women was due in court Monday afternoon to be sentenced for first-degree murder. Tre C. James was convicted last fall in federal court in Phoenix in the […]

2 days ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally, Friday, Sept. 2...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris to skip Al Smith dinner, a traditional event for major presidential candidates

PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will skip this year’s Al Smith charity dinner in New York, breaking with presidential tradition so she can campaign instead in a battleground state less than three weeks before Election Day. The dinner benefitting Catholic Charities traditionally has been used to promote collegiality and good humor, with presidential […]

4 days ago

FILE - Opponents to an immigration proposal gather inside the Arizona State Capitol, Tuesday, June ...

Associated Press

With immigration and abortion on Arizona’s ballot, Republicans are betting on momentum

PHOENIX (AP) — Voters will decide ballot measures on abortion and immigration in Arizona, a key battleground state where Republicans are looking to capitalize on concerns about illegal border crossings to counter an expected increase in turnout by people determined to restore and protect abortion rights. And while the abortion initiative is bolstered by a […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford joining Arizona Diamondbacks during playoff race

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of the 2024 MLB playoff race and Sanderson Ford is going along on the ride with them.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Arizona Democratic campaign office damaged by gunfire