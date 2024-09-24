PHOENIX — A 17-year-old girl is dead after an all-terrain vehicle collision that took place in Phoenix on Monday morning, authorities said.

The teen, Edith Ochoa, was driving an ATV around 4 a.m. westbound on Beardsley Road near 47th Avenue before the crash, the Phoenix Police Department said.

However, Ochoa lost control of the vehicle after leaving the road and driving onto the dirt shoulder, police said.

The ATV rolled, and Ochoa was ejected from the vehicle, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ochoa had been driving with a 20-year-old male passenger. He was injured and brought to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives determined the ATV was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

No further details were released.

