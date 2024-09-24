PHOENIX – An Arizona based hat and apparel company will relocate its headquarters to Tempe, JLL announced on Monday.

Branded Bills will move from its current 37,076 square-foot office space in Mesa to the new 96,407-square-foot corporate headquarters in early 2025. Located near Rio Salado Parkway and McClintock Drive in Tempe, the office space will host 140 Branded Bills employees.

Created in 2015, Branded Bills produces hats that can be customized with a leather patched design. Since its creation, the company has signed licensing deals with Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University and Northern Arizona University.

“We have moved or expanded seven times since our inception in 2015,” Dave Dickert, co-founder of Branded Bills, said in a press release. “We expected our last expansion, which happened in May of 2023, to last us five years. But our incredible growth changed those plans, compelling a move.

“Our new headquarters is a welcome next step that will bring our company under one roof, improve our efficiency, empower new programs and partnerships, and fortify the corporate culture that has always been the heart of our success.”

