Sprawling Teravalis master-planned community in Buckeye adds another homebuilder

Sep 24, 2024, 4:05 AM

Teravalis entrance rendering...

New Home Co. has joined the roster of homebuilders at the master-planned Teravalis community in Buckeye, Arizona. (Howard Hughes Holdings Rendering)

(Howard Hughes Holdings Rendering)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Another company has joined the list of homebuilders working to create the sprawling Teravalis master-planned community in Buckeye.

New Home Co. became the sixth company building houses in Floreo, which will be Teravalis’ first village, developer Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. announced Monday.

“We’re excited to partner with Howard Hughes, a nationally acclaimed community builder, and help bring their vision for Teravalis to life over the coming years,” Eric Montgomery, an executive with New Home Co., said in a press release.

Brightland Homes, Century Communities, Courtland Communities, KB Home and Lennar have already been building homes in Floreo, which is slated to open next year and grow to more than 8,000 residences over the next decade.

RELATED STORIES

“Innovation and sustainability are at the forefront of our shared approach to expert community building as we work with our homebuilder partners to bring much-needed housing to the rapidly growing Phoenix West Valley — and deliver the outstanding quality of life that Howard Hughes communities are known for,” Charley Freericks, the real estate developer’s Phoenix region president, said in the release.

How big will Teravalis be?

The plans for Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, call for 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development over 37,000 acres in the West Valley.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the ambitious project was held in October 2022.

The community will have space for 300,000 residents, which would turn Buckeye into Arizona’s fourth-largest city behind Phoenix, Tucson and Mesa.

Teravalis is located west of the White Tank Mountains and north of the developed portion of Buckeye, along the planned Interstate 11 corridor.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Interstate 17 closure...

KTAR.com

NB Interstate 17 closed north of metro Phoenix after serious injury collision

Traffic heading north out of metro Phoenix was delayed Wednesday after a serious injury collision shut down Interstate 17 near Bumble Bee.

43 minutes ago

Phoenix daily heat record...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks 35-year-old daily heat record as more marks set to fall this week

Phoenix broke a 35-year-old daily heat record on Wednesday, the first of multiple marks set to be shattered in the coming days as triple-digit heat lingers in the capital city.

50 minutes ago

Chandler police real-time crime center...

KTAR.com

New real-time crime center will help Chandler police be more effective in the field

The Chandler Police Department held a grand opening ceremony to celebrate its real-time crime center on Wednesday morning.

2 hours ago

Scottsdale high school lockdown threat...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale high school lockdown lifted after police determine threat wasn’t credible

A Scottsdale high school was placed on temporary lockdown Wednesday morning as police responded to an unspecified threat.

4 hours ago

Operation Safe Summer cut down on youth violence in Mesa...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa Police Department concludes ‘Operation Safe Summer’ initiative

Operation Safe Summer was an initiative the Mesa Police Department launched in order to help cut down on youth violence in the city.

5 hours ago

Phoenix temperature records...

Kevin Stone

Unprecedented stretch of fall heat expected to shatter records in Phoenix

Phoenix temperature records are expected to fall like leaves this week as an unprecedented autumn heat wave settles in across the Valley.

6 hours ago

