Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Sept. 20-22

Sep 22, 2024, 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:20 pm

EVIT College and Career sign at front of campus...

The East Valley Institute of Technology uncovered a lease signed by a health center in 2011 that may not have been approved by the company. (EVIT College and Career X Photo)

(EVIT College and Career X Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From Interstate 10 eastbound reopening after an early morning crash to EVIT discovering an unauthorized signed lease, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Sept. 20-22.

Interstate 10 eastbound reopens after fatal early morning crash

Interstate 10 eastbound reopened at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix after a fatal crash Sunday morning, authorities said.

All traffic on the I-10 was exiting onto the Loop 202 southbound until the closure was lifted around 9:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

At 1:17 a.m., a vehicle was traveling at 140 miles per hour when when it collided with a motorcycle.

EVIT discovers unauthorized signed lease by health center in 2011

The East Valley Institute of Technology unearthed an unauthorized 2011 lease signed by a health center that may have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars, the company said Thursday.

A recent review found that Adelante Healthcare, a community health center located on EVIT’s main Mesa campus at 1601 W. Main Street, signed a lease with the previous EVIT administration in 2011 without approval by the institution’s governing board, as is required by law.

The negotiated lease also traded hands with a third party that made Adelante pay over $60,000 in monthly rent fees to the third party while only $2,700 to EVIT.

Fountain Hills unanimously approves update to 15-year-old downtown strategy

Fountain Hills approved an update to the town’s strategy to modernize its downtown area.

On Sept. 4, the town council unanimously approved of the updated downtown strategy, which had not changed since 2009.

The town will spotlight four areas of focus in its strategy: land use, infrastructure, economic vitality and public spaces/placemaking.

US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to campaign for Kamala Harris-Tim Walz in Flagstaff

United States Interior Secretary Deb Haaland plans to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in Flagstaff on Sunday ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Haaland will kick off a canvass launch at the Arizona Democratic Party field office in Flagstaff Sunday at 12 p.m. She will then participate in a Veterans for Harris Lunch in Tuba City at 3 p.m.

During these events, Secretary Haaland will discuss what’s at stake in the 2024 election for veterans, servicemembers and their families, according to a press release.

Suspect identified in deadly crash in Phoenix

Police have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of 16th Street and Camelback Road around 12:30 a.m. to investigate a collision between two vehicles.

When they arrived, they found Dillon Mares, 29, with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Interstate 17 closure...

KTAR.com

NB Interstate 17 closed north of metro Phoenix after serious injury collision

Traffic heading north out of metro Phoenix was delayed Wednesday after a serious injury collision shut down Interstate 17 near Bumble Bee.

33 minutes ago

Phoenix daily heat record...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks 35-year-old daily heat record as more marks set to fall this week

Phoenix broke a 35-year-old daily heat record on Wednesday, the first of multiple marks set to be shattered in the coming days as triple-digit heat lingers in the capital city.

40 minutes ago

Chandler police real-time crime center...

KTAR.com

New real-time crime center will help Chandler police be more effective in the field

The Chandler Police Department held a grand opening ceremony to celebrate its real-time crime center on Wednesday morning.

2 hours ago

Scottsdale high school lockdown threat...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale high school lockdown lifted after police determine threat wasn’t credible

A Scottsdale high school was placed on temporary lockdown Wednesday morning as police responded to an unspecified threat.

4 hours ago

Operation Safe Summer cut down on youth violence in Mesa...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa Police Department concludes ‘Operation Safe Summer’ initiative

Operation Safe Summer was an initiative the Mesa Police Department launched in order to help cut down on youth violence in the city.

5 hours ago

Phoenix temperature records...

Kevin Stone

Unprecedented stretch of fall heat expected to shatter records in Phoenix

Phoenix temperature records are expected to fall like leaves this week as an unprecedented autumn heat wave settles in across the Valley.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Sept. 20-22