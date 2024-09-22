PHOENIX — From Interstate 10 eastbound reopening after an early morning crash to EVIT discovering an unauthorized signed lease, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Sept. 20-22.

Interstate 10 eastbound reopened at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix after a fatal crash Sunday morning, authorities said.

All traffic on the I-10 was exiting onto the Loop 202 southbound until the closure was lifted around 9:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

At 1:17 a.m., a vehicle was traveling at 140 miles per hour when when it collided with a motorcycle.

The East Valley Institute of Technology unearthed an unauthorized 2011 lease signed by a health center that may have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars, the company said Thursday.

A recent review found that Adelante Healthcare, a community health center located on EVIT’s main Mesa campus at 1601 W. Main Street, signed a lease with the previous EVIT administration in 2011 without approval by the institution’s governing board, as is required by law.

The negotiated lease also traded hands with a third party that made Adelante pay over $60,000 in monthly rent fees to the third party while only $2,700 to EVIT.

Fountain Hills approved an update to the town’s strategy to modernize its downtown area.

On Sept. 4, the town council unanimously approved of the updated downtown strategy, which had not changed since 2009.

The town will spotlight four areas of focus in its strategy: land use, infrastructure, economic vitality and public spaces/placemaking.

United States Interior Secretary Deb Haaland plans to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in Flagstaff on Sunday ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Haaland will kick off a canvass launch at the Arizona Democratic Party field office in Flagstaff Sunday at 12 p.m. She will then participate in a Veterans for Harris Lunch in Tuba City at 3 p.m.

During these events, Secretary Haaland will discuss what’s at stake in the 2024 election for veterans, servicemembers and their families, according to a press release.

Police have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of 16th Street and Camelback Road around 12:30 a.m. to investigate a collision between two vehicles.

When they arrived, they found Dillon Mares, 29, with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

