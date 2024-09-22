Woman riding motorcycle killed in Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — A woman was killed on Saturday in Phoenix when she was struck by another car while riding her motorcycle, authorities said.

Police responded to the scene near 32nd Street and Thomas Road at about 2:30 p.m., where they found the motorcyclist, Janae Levine, 28, with serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene after the incident, authorities said.

Detectives who took over the investigation learned the vehicle was headed west on Thomas Road when it struck Levine’s motorcycle while traveling east.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.