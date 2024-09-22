Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman riding motorcycle killed in Phoenix crash

Sep 22, 2024, 2:30 PM

A woman riding a motorcycle was killed in a Phoenix crash on Saturday. (X Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman was killed on Saturday in Phoenix when she was struck by another car while riding her motorcycle, authorities said.

Police responded to the scene near 32nd Street and Thomas Road at about 2:30 p.m., where they found the motorcyclist, Janae Levine, 28, with serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene after the incident, authorities said.

Detectives who took over the investigation learned the vehicle was headed west on Thomas Road when it struck Levine’s motorcycle while traveling east.

No other information was available.

