ARIZONA NEWS

Teen arrested in connection with Phoenix shooting that left 1 dead, injured 2 others

Sep 23, 2024, 12:07 PM | Updated: 12:09 pm

A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a recent Phoenix shooting that killed one youth and injured two others. (Phoenix Police Reserves File Photo)

PHOENIX – A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a recent Phoenix shooting that left one youth dead and injured two others, authorities said.

The suspect, whose name and age were not disclosed, was booked into the Maricopa County juvenile court system on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault, the Phoenix Police Department announced Monday.

The shooting happened just before midnight Friday in the area of 13th and Van Buren streets, police said.

What did police reveal about Phoenix shooting?

A vehicle carrying multiple teenage boys flagged down an officer near Buckeye Road and Southern Avenue, about 2.5 miles away from the shooting scene.

Three teens in the vehicle had been shot. One of them didn’t survive, and the other two sustained injuries that aren’t life-threatening, police said.

No other details about the Phoenix shooting were made public. The investigation is ongoing.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Sept. 21, 2024.

