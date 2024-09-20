Close
AP (NEW)

Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot

Sep 20, 2024, 6:18 PM

FILE - A voter walks to a voting precinct prior to casting his ballot in the state's primary election, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in El Mirage, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday that nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn’t been confirmed can vote in state and local races.

The court’s decision comes after officials uncovered a database error that for two decades mistakenly designated the voters as having access to the full ballot.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, and Stephen Richer, the Republican Maricopa County recorder, had disagreed on what status the voters should hold. Richer asked the high court to weigh in.

The swing state is unique in that it distinguishes between voters who can participate only in federal elections and those who can vote in federal, state and local elections. Eligibility for the latter classification requires submission of proof of citizenship.

