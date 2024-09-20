Advanced Screening: ‘We Live in Time’
Sep 20, 2024, 3:39 PM | Updated: 3:41 pm
Sep 20, 2024, 3:39 PM | Updated: 3:41 pm
Join KTAR's Jim Sharpe and other speakers on Tuesday, September 24th for an engaging and informative public policy event on the topic of trust in the media.
5 days ago
Enter for a chance to win tickets to an advanced screening of 'JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX' on October 2nd!
9 days ago
Celebrate 9-2-3 Day with KTAR on September 23rd and grab D-backs tickets for only $9.23! Unlock the offer by using promo code KTAR.
11 days ago
Register for your chance to win tickets to Barrett-Jackson on October 10-13 at WestWorld of Scottsdale
13 days ago
Nothing is more important than watching children around water. That's why we are giving you the chance to win free swim lessons at your Local Valley of the Sun YMCA!
19 days ago
KTAR’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers, invites you to nominate a deserving teacher. Share their story and they could win $2500! Nominate today.
20 days ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of the 2024 MLB playoff race and Sanderson Ford is going along on the ride with them.
Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.
With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.