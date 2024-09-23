Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Seven Arizona hotels make Michelin Guide’s recommended places to stay

Sep 23, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 5:39 am

Canyon Ranch Tucson in Tucson, Arizona is a Michelin Guide Three Key hotel. (Canyon Ranch Tucson Photo)

BY MIGNON A. GOULD/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Seven Arizona hotels have earned a coveted Michelin Key distinction — including one that stood out above its competition.

According to the Michelin Guide website, Sept. 12 marked the second ever announcement of Michelin Keys in the United States, adding selections from all across the country to a list that previously included hotels only from select locations.

The same way Michelin recognizes restaurants for outstanding cooking with its one- to three-star rating system, the Michelin Key recognizes hotels for outstanding stays. Five Arizona hotels received One Key and one each received Two Keys and Three Keys — the highest tier recognized.

One Key is a very special stay, Two Keys is an exceptional stay and Three Keys is an extraordinary stay, according to Michelin.

Canyon Ranch Tucson got the top nod with Three Keys. Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel in Sedona received Two Keys. One Key hotels include Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale in Paradise Valley; Royal Palms Resort and Spa and The Global Ambassador, both located in Phoenix; Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North and El Portal in Sedona.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

