PHOENIX — Triple-digit temperatures are set to make a comeback in metro Phoenix, but it won’t be anything outside the normal range.

“By the end of the weekend, it looks like we may touch right around 100, and certainly by next week, once the work week starts, above 100 in the Phoenix area,” Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning. “But again, not very unusual for this time of year.”

Below normal temperatures are expected through Saturday before a warming trend takes over across the region. Temperatures will eventually warm to above normal with areas of Moderate HeatRisk by Monday or Tuesday. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/vkoWmanPNx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 20, 2024

The short-term Valley forecast calls for highs in the middle 90s on Friday, low 90s on Saturday and upper 90s on Sunday.

Beyond that, temperatures are expected to reach the lower 100s throughout next week, with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the 70s.

When will Phoenix be done with triple-digit temperatures in 2024?

“The normal is right around 100 this time of year, but we typically don’t see our last 100-degree day until the first week of October,” O’Malley said.

The latest 100-degree day on record in Phoenix is Oct. 27, 2016.

Daily highs at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, have remained in the 90s since Tuesday, when a record 113-day streak of triple-digit temperatures finally ended.

Is there any rain in the Phoenix weather forecast?

As what’s been an unproductive monsoon season nears its end, there’s no sign of more rainfall in the forecast.

“Not really in the Phoenix area,” O’Malley said. “All the activity looks to be trapped up into northern Arizona this weekend with a storm system lifting out away from us. And, unfortunately, there’s not much else on the horizon that’s promising.”

Sky Harbor hasn’t seen any measurable rain since 0.24 inches fell on Aug. 22. That pushed the total for the 2024 monsoon season, which runs annually from June 15 to Sept. 30, to 0.74 inches.

It’s an improvement from the record-dry 2023 monsoon accumulation of 0.15 inches, but it’s still far short of the seasonal average of 2.43 inches.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.