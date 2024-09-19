PHOENIX — State Route 87 reopened after a brush fire caused a closure between metro Phoenix and Payson on Thursday evening, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said the fire burned at milepost 212.

The fire closed the northbound lanes at Bush Highway (milepost 200) and the southbound lanes at State Route 188 (milepost 236) around 5:30 p.m.

Northbound lanes reopened at Bush Highway around 9:11 p.m. ADOT announced the reopening of the southbound lanes on Friday morning.

