Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

SB State Route 87 reopens after brush fire caused closure between metro Phoenix and Payson

Sep 19, 2024, 6:09 PM | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 5:35 am

Highway sign...

Southbound lanes on State Route 87 are closed due to a fire. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — State Route 87 reopened after a brush fire caused a closure between metro Phoenix and Payson on Thursday evening, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said the fire burned at milepost 212.

The fire closed the northbound lanes at Bush Highway (milepost 200) and the southbound lanes at State Route 188 (milepost 236) around 5:30 p.m.

Northbound lanes reopened at Bush Highway around 9:11 p.m. ADOT announced the reopening of the southbound lanes on Friday morning.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Adobe Stock Photo)...

KTAR.com

Teenager killed, 3 other people wounded in south Phoenix shootings

One teenager was killed and three other people were wounded as part of a shooting incident in south Phoenix late Friday.

2 hours ago

A musician plays outside....

KTAR.com

Scottsdale Quarter annual fall concert series returns Saturday, 7 acts play through Nov. 2

The Scottsdale Quarter fall concert series is returning for another year and will present seven acts from Sept. 21 until Nov. 2.

3 hours ago

The Nox...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Developer hopes to strike a chord with new Mesa entertainment venue The Nox

A new live music and entertainment venue looks to hit the right note in a growing part of the Valley with limited nightlife options.

4 hours ago

historical walkway Maricopa event heritage park...

KTAR.com

Maricopa city officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for opening of new historic walkway

The city of Maricopa now has a historical walkway that takes visitors on a tour through history. City officials celebrated its opening on Thursday.

5 hours ago

A downtown street with cars parked and in the distance water is spurting into the sky....

Aaron Decker

Fountain Hills unanimously approves update to 15-year-old downtown strategy

On Sept.4, Fountain Hills approved an update to its 15-year-old downtown strategy, that will see it area modernized.

15 hours ago

Vote Here sign...

KTAR.com

Arizona Supreme Court rules 98K voters impacted by systems error can vote with a full ballot

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Friday that nearly 100,000 voters impacted by voter registration system error will receive full ballots this election.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford joining Arizona Diamondbacks during playoff race

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of the 2024 MLB playoff race and Sanderson Ford is going along on the ride with them.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

SB State Route 87 reopens after brush fire caused closure between metro Phoenix and Payson