PHOENIX — Two legislators stated their cases during the Proposition 314 debate in Arizona on Sept. 19.

Republican Sen. John Kavanagh argued for the measure, while Democratic Rep. Analise Ortiz argued against the measure.

What is Proposition 314 in Arizona?

If approved by voters, Prop 314, also known as the Secure the Border Act, would make it a state crime for people to cross the Arizona-Mexico border anywhere except a port of entry, give state and local law enforcement officers the power to arrest violators and let state judges order people to return to their home countries.

It also would make it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that leads to a person’s death and require some government agencies to use a federal database to verify a noncitizen’s eligibility for benefits.

Republicans hope it will focus attention on the border and dilute the political benefits Democrats seek from an abortion-rights ballot measure.

Opponents had argued the proposal dealt with the unrelated subjects of immigration enforcement, the fentanyl crisis and the regulation of public benefits. A lower court had previously rejected those arguments.

They have also compared the proposal to SB1070, Arizona’s controversial “show-me-your-papers” law that passed in 2010 that was eventually partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.