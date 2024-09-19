Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Queen Creek man indicted for sexual exploitation of a minor

Sep 19, 2024, 8:00 PM

Bronze statue of a blindfolded woman holding a scale...

Cody Brett Weaver was indicted by a Maricopa County Grand Jury for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted a Queen Creek man last week for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities announced on Thursday.

Cody Brett Weaver, 31, was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class 2 dangerous felony and dangerous crime against children, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

RELATED STORIES

The indictment stems from a tip the Queen Creek Police Department received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April. The center alerted police of images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of a minor. A search warrant for Weaver’s home was issued and he was arrested and booked in jail in June.

A trial date has not been determined.

No other information was made available.

