PHOENIX — An Arizona State University student was stabbed by a fellow student in a classroom on the West Valley campus on Thursday, authorities said.

The female victim was stabbed by the student, also a female, around 11:45 a.m., according to ASU.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The suspect is in police custody.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

ASU’s West Valley campus is located at 47th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

No other information was available.

