PHOENIX — Life could soon be a little easier for pedestrians in the West Valley. That’s because a project to create a bridge over Grand Avenue in Peoria is finally moving forward.

The Peoria City Council unanimously voted to apply for a planning grant of up to $2 million.

This cash will pay for a design concept for a pedestrian bridge over Grand Avenue near downtown Peoria, according a Thursday news release from city officials.

How will Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge impact Peoria?

City officials have long wanted to use a bridge to connect the downtown area. In fact, this idea has been stewing for around three decades.

Part of the reason for the plan is because officials want to make life safer for school students in the area.

Both Peoria High School and Cheyenne Elementary School are close to the site officials have in mind for the bridge.

There were 87 reported crashes on Grand Avenue near downtown Peoria from 2021 to 2023, city officials said. That included two fatalities.

However, students from the campuses will often cross Grand Avenue as a short cut.

What’s next for the plan about Grand Avenue in Peoria?

Step one — agree to pursue the plan — is complete.

Next, grant completion and submission is set for Sept. 30.

After that, the Peoria City Council will have to wait for the Reconnecting Communities Pilot grant.

That grant would pay for the continuation of the planning, permitting and designing of the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge.

If the planning grant is approved, city officials will work with a consultant who will ensure community members share their feedback.

Councilwoman Jennifer Crawford, who was elected to serve a one-year term as temporary mayor in January, represents the district where this bridge would be constructed.

“The city of Peoria is committed to the safety and accessibility of the Grand Avenue corridor for our community,” Crawford said in the release.

If everything goes according to plan, the project would begin in July 1, 2025, and end Dec. 31, 2026, city officials said.

“With the continued progress in revitalizing our downtown, safe travel in and around this area is of utmost importance,” Crawford said. “Making sure those students can get to and from school safely in this area is critical.”

