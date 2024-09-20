Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria takes action on long awaited downtown pedestrian bridge over Grand Avenue

Sep 20, 2024, 4:15 AM

Grand Avenue in Peoria pedestrian bridge...

The Peoria City Council has set in motion a three-decade-old plan to construct a pedestrian bridge over Grand Avenue. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Life could soon be a little easier for pedestrians in the West Valley. That’s because a project to create a bridge over Grand Avenue in Peoria is finally moving forward.

The Peoria City Council unanimously voted to apply for a planning grant of up to $2 million.

This cash will pay for a design concept for a pedestrian bridge over Grand Avenue near downtown Peoria, according a Thursday news release from city officials.

How will Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge impact Peoria?

City officials have long wanted to use a bridge to connect the downtown area. In fact, this idea has been stewing for around three decades.

Part of the reason for the plan is because officials want to make life safer for school students in the area.

Both Peoria High School and Cheyenne Elementary School are close to the site officials have in mind for the bridge.

RELATED STORIES

There were 87 reported crashes on Grand Avenue near downtown Peoria from 2021 to 2023, city officials said. That included two fatalities.

However, students from the campuses will often cross Grand Avenue as a short cut.

What’s next for the plan about Grand Avenue in Peoria?

Step one — agree to pursue the plan — is complete.

Next, grant completion and submission is set for Sept. 30.

After that, the Peoria City Council will have to wait for the Reconnecting Communities Pilot grant.

That grant would pay for the continuation of the planning, permitting and designing of the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge.

If the planning grant is approved, city officials will work with a consultant who will ensure community members share their feedback.

Councilwoman Jennifer Crawford, who was elected to serve a one-year term as temporary mayor in January, represents the district where this bridge would be constructed.

“The city of Peoria is committed to the safety and accessibility of the Grand Avenue corridor for our community,” Crawford said in the release.

If everything goes according to plan, the project would begin in July 1, 2025, and end Dec. 31, 2026, city officials said.

“With the continued progress in revitalizing our downtown, safe travel in and around this area is of utmost importance,” Crawford said. “Making sure those students can get to and from school safely in this area is critical.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Adobe Stock Photo)...

KTAR.com

Teenager killed, 3 other people wounded in south Phoenix shootings

One teenager was killed and three other people were wounded as part of a shooting incident in south Phoenix late Friday.

2 hours ago

A musician plays outside....

KTAR.com

Scottsdale Quarter annual fall concert series returns Saturday, 7 acts play through Nov. 2

The Scottsdale Quarter fall concert series is returning for another year and will present seven acts from Sept. 21 until Nov. 2.

3 hours ago

The Nox...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Developer hopes to strike a chord with new Mesa entertainment venue The Nox

A new live music and entertainment venue looks to hit the right note in a growing part of the Valley with limited nightlife options.

4 hours ago

historical walkway Maricopa event heritage park...

KTAR.com

Maricopa city officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for opening of new historic walkway

The city of Maricopa now has a historical walkway that takes visitors on a tour through history. City officials celebrated its opening on Thursday.

5 hours ago

A downtown street with cars parked and in the distance water is spurting into the sky....

Aaron Decker

Fountain Hills unanimously approves update to 15-year-old downtown strategy

On Sept.4, Fountain Hills approved an update to its 15-year-old downtown strategy, that will see it area modernized.

15 hours ago

Vote Here sign...

KTAR.com

Arizona Supreme Court rules 98K voters impacted by systems error can vote with a full ballot

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Friday that nearly 100,000 voters impacted by voter registration system error will receive full ballots this election.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Peoria takes action on long awaited downtown pedestrian bridge over Grand Avenue