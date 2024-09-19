Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 swimmer dead, 1 missing after drowning incident at Salt River recreation area

Sep 19, 2024, 8:26 AM | Updated: 9:08 am

Stock image of a river for story on Salt River drowning...

One person is dead and another is missing after a Salt River drowning incident on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

PHOENIX – One person is dead and another is missing after a Salt River drowning incident on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a drowning call at the Sheep’s Crossing Recreation Site around 5:40 p.m., according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Witnesses reported seeing two swimmers in distress who did not resurface after going under the water.

When deputies arrived, good Samaritans were performing chest compressions on an adult male victim on the shoreline.

Deputies took over the CPR efforts until paramedics arrived and provided advanced medical care. However, the man, whose identity was not released, could not be resuscitated.

What happened to 2nd swimmer in Salt River drowning incident?

MCSO searched the area on the ground and from the air but could not find the other swimmer. The search was set to resume Thursday morning, MCSO said.

The Sheep’s Crossing Recreation Site is located on the Salt River around 36 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix, just north of the Bush Highway in Tonto National Forest.

It was the second fatal incident at a Maricopa County recreation site in less than a week.

Byron Garcia-Perez, 25, drowned while swimming in Lake Pleasant on Sunday afternoon. His body was recoverd just before midnight.

